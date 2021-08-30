Ahead of polls, Congress sticks with Girish Chodankar as Goa unit chief

The Congress high command has decided to continue with incumbent Girish Chodankar as Goa unit chief, thus putting to rest speculations over a change of guard ahead of the assembly elections.

In a statement to the media, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal said the Congress president “has approved a the proposal for the continuance of Girish Chodankar as the president of Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) and Digambar Kamat as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.”

Chodankar will be assisted by Aleixo Sequeira, who has been appointed the working president. Sequeira’s appointment is being seen as a move to mollify the party’s old guard who were upset with Chodankar’s style of functioning.

The decision to continue with Chodankar is along expected lines, though he has earlier resigned twice from the position-- after the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha elections in which the party chief himself lost to the BJP’s Shripad Naik from North Goa seat, and then in December 2020 after the local body polls.

The decision comes after AICC election observer P Chidambaram spent two days in the state, meeting state leaders and grassroot workers.

The Congress has also reconstituted several other committees, including a two-member election coordination committee consisting of headed by former chief minister and former PCC chief Luizinho Faleiro. The campaign committee will be headed by MLA Reginaldo Lourenço, finance committee by former CM and South Goa MP Francisco Sardinha, and manifesto committee by former Union minister Ramakant Khalap. The publicity committee will have Chandra Kant Chodankar as the chairperson and Martha Saldanha as co-chairperson.

(With inputs from Umar Sofi)