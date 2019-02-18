Ahmedabad man held for objectionable post on Pulwama attack

A man was arrested in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad for allegedly posting objectionable message glorifying the Pulwama attacker, who rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF bus killing at least 40 soldiers last week, on social media late on Sunday night.

Police said that Vijay Patel had posted the message on Facebook and also forwarded it to WhatsApp groups he is the member of. Patel later deleted the post from Facebook on receiving backlash from other users.

“We have to pay the price for suppressing Kashmiris. We might call the attackers terrorists, but for them they are separatists, who sacrifice their life. They see our soldiers as terrorists,” the post in Hindi read, according to police.

A spokesperson of Ahmedabad Police said Patel, a resident of Chandkheda area of the city, was arrested by the cyber security cell.

“The 37-year-old, who works at a medicine shop, had later deleted the post (on Facebook). The cyber cell team traced the post’s origin to his account,” the spokesperson said.

Police said that after the Pulwama attack, the cyber cell has been keeping a close watch on social media posts that can potentially lead to untoward incidents.

Gujarat – which shares the land and marine borders with Pakistan – has stepped up security across the state after the Pulwama attack, the worst in decades in the restive state, on February 14. Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has claimed responsibility for the attack.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 11:32 IST