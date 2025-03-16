AI Express to run flights to Jammu from Hindon airport | Check details

In a bid to ease travel and provide reasonably priced tickets, particularly for passengers travelling from Jammu to the southern areas of the NCR (National Capital Region) Delhi, including Noida, Air India Express will commence daily flights (except Saturdays) between Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad, and Jammu on 23rd March 2025. The flights will depart from Hindon at 11:30 AM and return from Jammu at 1:00 PM. Union Minister Dr Jitendra shares news on X about AI Express flight to run from between Hindon Airport, Ghaziabad, and Jammu on 23rd March 2025.((Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh shared this on X, stating: "HEARTENING INFORMATION FOR #JAMMU-#DELHI TRAVELLERS... For the ease of journey and relatively economical fares, particularly for those travelling between Jammu and the southern parts of NCR Delhi, such as Noida, an Air India Express flight will operate daily (except Saturdays) between Hindon, Ghaziabad, and Jammu from 23rd March 2025. Arrival in Jammu will be at 11:30 AM, and departure from Jammu to Hindon will be at 1:00 PM."

In addition to the Hindon-Jammu route, Jitendra Singh earlier announced on X that a morning flight from Jammu to Srinagar will commence on 1st April 2025. This will allow passengers to fly to and from Srinagar on the same day. On X, he shared, “In response to a common complaint, mostly from government officials and businessmen, that there was no morning air flight from Jammu to Srinagar, which often made it difficult for them to travel back and forth and return the same day,” he added. “A proposal was made to the Civil Aviation authorities, who have agreed to start, from 1st April 2025, a regular daily air flight from Jammu to Srinagar at 10:00 AM.”

Air India Express, on Saturday, commenced operations of direct services from Hindon Airport in Uttar Pradesh, with the first flight being to Goa, as cited by CNBC.

The carrier stated in a release that it will operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon to Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Jammu, and Kolkata. Air India Express is the first airline to operate from both airports in the National Capital Region—Hindon (HDO) and Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL).