AI Impact Summit in Delhi: Traffic restrictions in place from 4-10 pm

The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday announced traffic arrangements for the evening of February 18 in New Delhi in view of VVIP movement for the AI Impact Summit being held at Bharat Mandapam, an advisory said. A massive traffic jam is seen over NH24 due to the security arrangements around Bharat Mandapam for AI Summit near Sarai Kale Khan in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, February 17, 2026. (Hindustan Times)

Traffic restrictions and regulations will be in place from 4 pm to 10 pm, the advisory read.

India is hosting the AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi from February 16-20 at the Bharat Mandapam, which is expected to draw delegates from more than 30 countries, including ministers, senior officials, foreign representatives and members of international organisations.

According to the advisory, movement on several key roads -- including Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Subrahmaniam Bharti Marg, and parts of Mathura Road between Lodhi Flyover and Bhairon Marg -- will be regulated.

Other roads likely to witness congestion include Shanti Path (between Satya Marg and Kautilya Marg), Africa Avenue, Satya Marg (between Yashwant Place and Shanti Path), and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, police said.

To ease traffic movement, alternate routes have been suggested for commuters. These include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road, Ring Road, Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg and K Kamaraj Marg.