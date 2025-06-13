AI171 plane crash: PM Modi likely to visit crash site today, meet injured people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday evening to meet the sole survivor and the people injured in the tragic AI171 flight crash, even as a comprehensive investigation into one of the worst civil aviation disasters intensifies. The PM is also expected to visit the site of the crash, officials said. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash, at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (PTI)

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the crash site and meet the injured and the families of the victims around 8.30 pm,” a senior Gujarat government official said, adding that a team from Boeing is expected to arrive soon to provide detailed insights into the potential causes of the crash, which marks the first fatal incident involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner since its commercial debut in 2011.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 232 passengers and 10 crew members, crashed into a residential area in Meghani Nagar, Ahmedabad, on Thursday shortly after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The aircraft, en route to London’s Gatwick airport, issued a ‘Mayday’ call before losing contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC), reaching only 625 feet before plummeting into a medical college hostel, igniting a massive fire ball. The crash claimed the lives of 241 people on board and at least three medical students on ground.

The sole survivor, a British national of Indian origin seated near an emergency exit, is currently at the civil hospital where 45 others, including undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical students, are receiving treatment. Authorities have confirmed that four medical students and the wife of a doctor were also killed in the mishap.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to assess the situation, meet officials and review preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation, which is being led by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft may have experienced a malfunction in a wing flap as the landing gear was seen to be in a downward position during ascent, which is unusual for that phase of the flight, an Airports Authority of India official said.

Investigators are also considering possibilities like overloading or a bird strike, though clear weather conditions rule out environmental factors, he added. The aircraft’s flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder, commonly referred to as the ‘black box’, are being analysed. A high-level committee has been established to ensure a thorough and transparent probe, adhering to international aviation safety protocols.

Rajeshbhai Patni, a 47-year-old auto-rickshaw driver, was dropping off passengers near the hostel when the flight crashed. He witnessed the devastating moment firsthand as the aircraft collided with the building.

“I saw the plane exploding when it hit the roof. I saw red and black flames emerging from the building. I left my autorickshaw and ran for my life,” recounted Patni, who sustained injuries on his chest and leg.

Sandeep Datani, who runs a coconut stall approximately 2km from the crash site, rushed to the scene after spotting smoke.

“I saw smoke rising and rushed to see what happened. There was another blast and that’s when I started running,” said Datani, who escaped unhurt.