AIADMK confirms alliance talks on with BJP, DMDK and PMK

After being ambiguous for two months, the AIADMK finally confirmed on Wednesday that they are in talks for alliance with the BJP, actor Vijayakanth’s DMDK and the PMK (a party representing interests of OBC Vanniyars) for the Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu.

The major opposition DMK has already joined hands with Congress and other ‘secular’ forces including CPI, CPI(M), Vaiko’s MDMK and (VCK), a Dalit party. However, the ruling AIADMK is yet to finalize its poll allies.

While speculations had been rife for the past two months that AIADMK is likely to join hands with BJP, DMDK, and PMK, the ruling party leaders had been ambivalent about admitting it. On Wednesday, AIADMK’s Rajya Sabha MP and party’s alliance committee in-charge R Vaithilingam finally told reporters that they are in talks with BJP, DMDK and PMK.

According to Vaithilingam, the alliance will be finalised once the dates for elections are announced.

“We have been talking with those parties to form an alliance. Soon, we would announce it,” the AIADMK deputy co-ordinator told the media.

“We are speaking with BJP, DMDK, and PMK. After the election dates are announced, we will officially reveal our alliance to the public,” he added.

An internal feud is suspected to have prevented the AIADMK from stitching an alliance with the BJP earlier. The AIADMK which won 37 of the 39 Lok Sbha seats in Tamil Nadu in 2014 is now a much weaker party after it split following the death of J Jayalalithaa in December 2016

The DMDK has already made it clear that they are talking with BJP and others. “DMDK has been talking with BJP for forming an alliance. Once, our party leader Vijayakanth comes to Chennai after completing his treatment in the US, he will finalize the alliance,” said L K Sudhish, deputy general secretary, DMDK.

SR Shekar, Treasurer and Spokesperson, BJP Tamil Nadu said, “Our general secretary Muralidhar Rao has already confirmed the same. We have started talks with various parties. As Rao has said we will announce our alliance within a few days.”

Amid these developments, BJP chief Amit Shah is all set to visit Erode on Thursday to address booth level workers.

The PMK’s youth wing secretary and former union minister Anbumani Ramadoss has already said that they are in talks with AIADMK and DMK indicating that it is bargaining with both parties.

However, observers say that PMK is most likely to join the AIADMK lead alliance.

“Even as Anbumani has said that his party is speaking with both DMK and AIADMK, his father S Ramadoss, the founder of PMK, has been praising the AIADMK government’s budget. So, the indications are clear that the PMK is moving towards AIADMK. While DMK has shut doors for DMDK, they have no other options than joining the AIADMK–BJP camp,” said Aazhi Senthilnathan, a political analyst.

