AIADMK hints at alliance with BJP for Lok Sabha polls

Without naming the BJP, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) and AlADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam (OPS) said on Sunday said that party leaders are in talks with a friendly national party for an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While the Congress party has already entered into an alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the BJP has been on the hunt for a partner even as several senior AIADMK leaders including Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai have opposed any tie-up with the saffron party.

But Panneerselvam who along with CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is one of the co-ordinators of AIADMK, said the Dravidan party’s seat-sharing committee is conducting talks with like-minded parties in the state and friendly national parties.

“We have been speaking with both the state and national parties. We are looking tie up with like-minded and friendly parties. Our alliance will be a grand one,” OPS told reporters.

His statement comes a week before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah are to address an election campaign meeting in the textile hub of Tiruppur on February 10.

He said the criticism of BJP and its policies views by Lok Sabha deputy speaker M Thambidurai, ministers Kadambur Raju and Sellur Raju’s did not represent ‘the voice of AIADMK.’

“Some AIADMK men who criticized BJP have explained their position to us. I want to make it clear that they have not reflected the official views and stance of AIADMK. When the high-command will take a decision on the alliance, all our party members will accept that,” OPS said.

He asserted that the AIADMK will lead a grand alliance in Tamil Nadu for the 40 LS seats (39 in TN and 1 in Puducherry). “Once the seat-sharing talks are successful, we would address the media. Also, our party will lead the alliance in the state,” OPS said.

While the BJP needs a regional party to get a foothold in Tamil Nadu where it won only on seat in 2014, the AIADMK has been considerably weakened after it spilt following Jayalalithaa’s death.

According to Ramu Manivannan, Professor and Head, Department of Politics and Public Administration of the University of Madras, since DMK formed a rainbow alliance with Congress, Left parties, MDMK and VCK, the ruling AIADMK and BJP have no option but to form an alliance together.

“Some AIADMK leaders criticising BJP publicly is a merely negotiating tactic ahead of seat-sharing talks. When we look into OPS’s statement, it is clear that things have consolidated and the alliance would be announced soon. Though there are some voices of dissent coming from AIADMK on the likely tie-up, they have no other option, than joining hands with BJP,” said Manivannan.

