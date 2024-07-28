AIADMK functionary hacked to death in Cuddalore, 2 detained for questioning

In another instance of political murder in Tamil Nadu, a ward secretary from the opposition party AIADMK was hacked to death on Sunday in Cuddalore district, news agency ANI reported. AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswamy has been blaming the ruling DMK for failing law and order in the state. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim named Padmanabhan (47) was returning home in a two-wheeler after attending a wedding in his town. A car obstructed his way and a gang hacked Padmanabhan to death on the spot. The gang fled the scene immediately.

PK Sajith, inspector at Bahour Police Station told ANI that two persons named Murali and Sridhar from Navaneetha Nagar area have been detained for questioning. “Suspects from the Cuddalore district may have committed this murder due to enmity,” said the inspector.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy lambasted the ruling DMK for failing law and order situation in the state. He alleged that there is no security for anyone in the state."Not a day goes by without murders taking place in Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, there is no security for anyone--from political party leaders to common women. The DMK is in power," said Palaniswamy while addressing the media at Thoothukudi airport.

He also alleged that the DMK is using Tamil Nadu police as its campaign department. Giving numbers that 595 murders have been committed since January this year he said, "Law and order in Tamil Nadu is completely broken. Murders and robberies are taking place every day."

The opposition parties in the state have been blaming the ruling DMK for deteriorating law and order and its failure to protect political leaders from threats.

Recently, Tirunelveli district president of the Congress party Jayakumar and state president of Bahujan Samaj party K Armstrong were brutally murdered. A senior functionary of Tamil nationalist Naam Tamilar Katchi was hacked to death on July 16 by an unidentified gang in Madurai due to alleged personal rivalry.

The Tamil Nadu government transferred the Chennai police commissioner and appointed IPS officer Arun as the new head of city police. The new city commissioner had promised to deal with history sheeters in a way that ‘they can understand’.

State police have arrested 20 persons so far about Armstrong's murder on July 5. A key accused in the case, history-sheeter named Thiruvengadam, was shot dead by the police in an ‘encounter’ on July 14.

The police claimed that he was taken to the spot to recover weapons related to the case, but the accused tried to ‘flee’ and allegedly opened fire at police personnel. Opposition parties and Dalit outfits have been alleging that the real culprits behind the murder have not been arrested so far.

