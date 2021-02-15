AIADMK, Sasikala likely to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy on her birth anniversary
- "Sasikala may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy," says a political commentator.
The next big political event in Tamil Nadu politics appears to be late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary on February 24 as the ruling AIADMK has already begun rolling out programs. Party's expelled interim general secretary, VK Sasikala’s team is also preparing for the event, according to political leaders.
After her 23-hours-long marathon road-show from Bengaluru to Chennai last week, a person considered close to Sasikala said that her doctors had advised her to rest in isolation which ended Monday and they were preparing for a grand roadshow on Amma’s birthday. Jayalalithaa is identified as Amma, meaning mother, in Tamil Nadu.
Sasikala held the reins of the party briefly between Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 and her imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017.
After completing her four-year imprisonment and being treated for Covid-19, Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu and announced that she would be active in state politic. She positioned herself as Jayalalithaa’s heir in the AIADMK urging the party to work together against a common rival - DMK. Sasikala received thousands of supporters along her road route which came from a breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) formed by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran in 2018.
Also read: Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
“We will be calling for a meeting soon and discuss the preparations for Amma’s birthday anniversary,” said AMMK general secretary G Senthamizhan. “It could be something like how Chinamma garlanded MGR’s statue at his residence on her return.” Jayalalithaa used to be addressed by party cadre as Amma (mother) in Tamil and later Sasikala as Chinnamma (mother’s younger sister). Dhinakaran has said that they will explore legal options for Sasikala to reclaim the AIADMK and also contest the upcoming elections. The Representation of People’s Act 1951 bars Sasikala from contesting or holding any constitutional post for the next six years.
Chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami-led AIADMK is firm on not taking Sasikala back. The ruling party always had elaborate plans and implemented welfare schemes on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. On Monday, the AIADMK conducted a mass wedding for 123 couples from all faiths to commemorate Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary as well as highlight the marriage welfare schemes that she introduced.
“Amma had instructed that her birthday should be celebrated by doing good for the people,” said Palaniswami in Coimbatore after conducting the mass wedding. “As her birthday is approaching, it will be a day that brings happiness to the poor.” The party also announced that applications will be open from February 24 for those wishing to contest the polls in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.
“After her (Sasikala) massive entry, she may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself to the public as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy having been her shadow nearly for thirty years,” said Durai Karunanidhi, a commentator on Dravidian politics. Karunanidhi, however, also cautioned that Sasikala may not act unless she knows the act will be successful.
Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, both former Sasikala loyalists, had turned against her and the party has vastly changed since her imprisonment. “It’s a setback for Sasikala that no senior AIADMK leader has met her, that’s why she is quiet now,” said Karunanidhi.
The AIADMK has expelled at least a dozen functionaries for welcoming Sasikala and participating in her roadshow. Following her release, the government blocked public entry to Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum, converted her residence into a memorial which is also out of bounds to prevent Sasikala's entry.
"Since the AIADMK is in power, the AMMK may not try organising any events in these (above mentioned) places but could hold a public rally and roll out social programs," added Karunanidhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Kerala, protests against backdoor appointments in govt jobs intensifies
- As the agitation outside the state secretariat intensified two young Congress legislators, K S Sabarinathan and Shafi Parambil, also started a fast in solidarity with the agitating young men.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre deregulates geospatial data and map-making in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 85 lakh vaccinated against coronavirus so far: Health Ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to inaugurate key Tamil Nadu projects on Feb 17
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes Bihar; no injuries, damage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AIADMK, Sasikala likely to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy on her birth anniversary
- "Sasikala may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy," says a political commentator.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After gram panchayat polls, Andhra preps for municipal elections on March 10
- The state election commission on Monday announced the schedule for elections to 12 municipal corporations and 75 municipalities and nagar panchayats across the state in a single phase on March 10.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement in eastern Ladakh’s Pangong Tso in full swing, may be over soon
- Disengagement between rival soldiers deployed on heights on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso began on February 10. The process is likely to be over by the weekend. Senior commanders of the two armies are likely to meet next week to discuss disengagement at other friction points.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Congress leader's liquor offer to farmers, BKU's Rakesh Tikait reacts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: U'khand CM orders probe into Wasim Jaffer's resignation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid rise in Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra minister looks at ‘3T formula’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit row: Shantanu Muluk, one of 3 accused, seeks transit anticipatory bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Japan pitch for Assam to be hub of connectivity with Southeast Asia
- External affairs minister S Jaishankar and Japanese ambassador Satoshi Suzuki visited Assam to review projects being implemented with Japanese support, and outlined a vision of Assam playing a crucial role in India’s efforts to link up with and benefit from new markets in Southeast Asian nations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Danfoss, IISc ink pact to promote natural refrigerants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ker CM launches fibre optic network for free internet access to 20 lakh families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox