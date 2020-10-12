e-paper
AIADMK welcomes Khushbu Sundar joining BJP

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Khushbu Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is “a good and happy” move by her.

india Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 21:20 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Chennai
Tamil film actress and former Congress spokesperson Khusbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi.
The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday welcomed actor-politician Kushboo Sundar joining its ally BJP, saying it is “a good and happy” move by her.

Senior party leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar extended the AIADMK’sbest wishesand greetings to her.

“It is a good thing. Khushbu joining our ally, the BJP is a good and happy step,” the Minister told reporters here, reacting to the popular actor joining the BJP.

Khushbu quit the Congress after a six-year long association with it and joined the BJP at the party headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of its leaders, including state unit chief L Murugan.

On BJP leader Pon Radhakrishanan saying that his party welcomed AIADMK naming Chief Minister K Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the ruling combine for 2021 assembly elections, Jayakumar said: “They are part of the AIADMK-led alliance (in Tamli Nadu) and they should accept it.”

The assembly elections are due during April-May next year in the state.

