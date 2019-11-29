e-paper
Aidan Singh Bhati to get Bihari Puraskar

Nov 29, 2019
Dr. Aidan Singh Bhati will be awarded the 29th Bihari Puraskar for his poetry collection, Aankh Heeyae Ra Hariyal Sapna (Green Dreams of the Heart’s Eye), the KK Birla Foundation said in a statement on Friday.

Bihari Puraskar is one of the three literary awards instituted by the Foundation in 1991. Named after famous Hindi poet Bihari, the award carries a cash prize of R2.5 lakh, a citation and a plaque.

The award is given every year for an outstanding work in Hindi/Rajasthani published in the last 10 years by a Rajasthani writer.

After considering the works published during 2009-2018, poetry collection Aankh Heeyae Ra Hariyal Sapna by Dr. Bhati was selected for the 29th Bihari Puraskar, 2019.

The recipient is chosen by a selection committee. Its present chairman is Om Thanvi.

Born on December 10, 1952, in Jaisalmer’s Nokh village, Dr. Bhati is a noted poet and scholar in the Rajasthani language. His poetry reflects folk traditions of Rajasthan.

His poetry collection, Hanstoda Hotan Rau Saanch (The Truth of Smiling Lips), is taught at Sukhadiya University.

After completing his master’s degree in Hindi, Dr. Bhati did his research on poetry from Jayanarayan University.

Aankh Heeyae Ra Hariyal Sapna, published in 2010, is a collection of poems that touch upon the geography of the Thar region, its culture and folk life. They also talk about the effects of globalisation. The collection delves into the plight of migrant villagers but also holds out hope and positivity.

The KK Birla Foundation also presents the Saraswati Samman, which is given to an outstanding literary work by an Indian citizen in any of the languages mentioned in Schedule VIII of the Constitution; and the Vyas Samman, which is given annually to an outstanding literary work in Hindi authored in the last 10 years.

