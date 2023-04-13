Home / India News / AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks amid surge in Covid cases

AIIMS Delhi mandates face masks amid surge in Covid cases

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2023 10:57 AM IST

It releases an advisory which is a part of India's ongoing precautionary efforts to prevent a potential resurgence of the disease.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has asked hospital staff to wear face masks and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour in the premises. The directions came after a few staff members tested Covid positive.

AIIMS-Delhi mandates Covid appropriate behaviour in premises(File)

The advisory is a part of India's ongoing precautionary efforts to prevent a potential resurgence of the disease.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover /surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," it reads.

Hospital staff are now required to avoid gatherings of more than four people and the AIIMS management asked to isolate patients at home if they show symptoms such as cough, cold or fever.

"Employees who are at a higher risk - older or pregnant employees and those with underlying medical conditions - should take extra precautions," it added.

On Thursday, India registered a significant spike in daily Covid cases with 10,158, as compared with 7,830 a day before. The numbers jumped by over 50% from what was reported on Tuesday.

Similarly, Delhi logged 1,149 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, highest since August 20 last year.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

