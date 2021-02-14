IND USA
Supreme Court. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)(HT_PRINT)
india news

AIMPLB moves SC on plea for uniform divorce laws

  • Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:01 AM IST

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has moved the Supreme Court to oppose a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding uniformity in divorce laws across India.

Seeking to be heard as a representative body of Muslims, the board has emphasised that since personal laws could not be tested on the anvil of Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 (right to life) or any other constitutional provision, the court could not issue judicial orders in this regard.

In August 2020, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had moved the top court, seeking directions to the Centre to take steps to remove anomalies in divorce laws and make them uniform for all citizens, without any prejudice on the basis of religion, race, cast, sex or place of birth.

“The court may declare that the discriminatory grounds of divorce are violative of Articles 14, 15, 21 and frame guidelines for ‘Uniform Grounds of Divorce’ for all citizens,” it said.

Challenging the petition in its plea filed through advocate MR Shamshad, the Muslim rights body submitted that the constituent assembly had consciously kept the personal laws outside the ambit of the definition of laws in force in Article 13 and consequently, the judicial scrutiny was not permissible.

The AIMPLB further stated the laws related to marriage and divorce even among the Hindus were not uniform and thus the customs and practices have been protected by the Hindu Marriage Act itself. It sought dismissal of Upadhyay’s petition “for the sake of justice.”

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addresses media during a press conference, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar addresses media during a press conference, in Chandigarh on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Soon, protesters will pay for damage: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

By HT Correspondent | Agencies, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:05 AM IST
  • The statement comes amid farmers’ protests across Delhi borders for nearly 3 months over the three new laws, which they say favour big corporations
The investigating team inspected the entire scene of violence at the fort to corroborate their claims and to ascertain how things unfolded at the monument, the officer said.
The investigating team inspected the entire scene of violence at the fort to corroborate their claims and to ascertain how things unfolded at the monument, the officer said.
india news

Deep Sidhu, Iqbal Singh taken to Red Fort to recreate sequence of R-Day clashes

By karn pratap singh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:58 AM IST
  • The two were arrested between Monday and Tuesday from near Karnal Bypass in Haryana and Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, respectively.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(ANI)
india news

J&K to get statehood at appropriate time: Amit Shah

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi, Srinagar
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:08 AM IST
  • J&K has been a top priority of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, Shah said. He added that devolution of power took place there after the government nullified Article 370, which granted special privileges to the erstwhile state, and said the move will hurt dynastic politics.
The Letter Rogatory request has been approved by the ministry of home affairs and will be sent to Islamabad in next two weeks, said a second official.(ANI)
The Letter Rogatory request has been approved by the ministry of home affairs and will be sent to Islamabad in next two weeks, said a second official.(ANI)
india news

2 years after Pulwama, Interpol issues notices

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:54 AM IST
  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is probing the case, hopes that authorities in Pakistan, where Azhar and his aides are believed to be hiding, will honour the red notices and take action against the terror masterminds.
The book is a collection of 15 short stories consisting of seven folktales of Poumai, five of Maram and three of Mao.
The book is a collection of 15 short stories consisting of seven folktales of Poumai, five of Maram and three of Mao.
india news

Manipur's first comic book on folktales of 3 tribes released

By Sobhapati Samom, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:19 AM IST
The 135-paged colour comic book called ‘Folktales of Mao, Maram and Poumai’ is written by Th Kirankumar, the current deputy commissioner of Senapati district, with inputs provided by literature societies of the three major tribes.
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border.(PTI)
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against new farm laws, at Ghazipur border.(PTI)
india news

Delhi Police framing innocents: Farm union

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The legal team of SKM, the umbrella body of 40 farmer groups protesting against three contentious farm laws, also accused the police of booking farmers under sections of dacoity and attempt to murder with the aim to “implicate” them in “fake cases” and to ensure they don’t receive bail.
The fiancée of the main victim complained to the Goa Police that her fiancé, one Shapoor Zarifi, an Afghan national, was kidnapped and held against his will when he travelled to Goa on February 7.
The fiancée of the main victim complained to the Goa Police that her fiancé, one Shapoor Zarifi, an Afghan national, was kidnapped and held against his will when he travelled to Goa on February 7.
india news

Kidnapping and extortion racket busted in Goa, 12 arrested

By Gerard de Souza, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Two victims who were held in their custody at a bungalow in Porvorim in North Goa have been freed, police said.
The construction of the Polavaram dam across the Godavari river has posed a big threat to the Pulasa fish, as its movement to the upstream of the river could be curtailed. (HT PHOTO).
The construction of the Polavaram dam across the Godavari river has posed a big threat to the Pulasa fish, as its movement to the upstream of the river could be curtailed. (HT PHOTO).
india news

Engineers work on Polavaram dam on Godavari for smooth passage of Pulasa fish

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:16 AM IST
  • Due to its taste and availability only for a limited period in the Godavari river, Pulasa fish is in high demand not only in coastal Andhra, but also across the state and it fetches around 4,000 per kg for fishermen during the peak season.
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Budget session: 99% of allotted time used

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:09 AM IST
The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Saturday, ending the first phase of the Budget Session, which witnessed 13 privilege notices filed by MPs. Parliament will reconvene on March 8 after recess.
However, during investigation police found that the woman’s statement was in contradiction to the evidence they found, the police commissioner said.(PTI Photo (Representative image))
However, during investigation police found that the woman’s statement was in contradiction to the evidence they found, the police commissioner said.(PTI Photo (Representative image))
india news

Cops rule out rape, abduction bid on Hyderabad medical student

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:05 AM IST
On Thursday, police officials said the woman’s mother reached out to the police and said that she received a call from her daughter saying she was being abducted.
The incident shocked the wrestling fraternity nationwide.
The incident shocked the wrestling fraternity nationwide.
india news

1 held in Capital for shooting 5 dead in Haryana wrestling arena

By Sunil Rahar, Rohtak
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Police had announced a reward of 1 lakh for information on the accused, a resident of Baroda village in Sonepat and a certified coach from Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NIS), Patiala.
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo)
india news

'Jai Shri Ram' has become the slogan of election in Bengal: Gajendra Shekhawat

By Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:14 AM IST
In an interview with Smriti Kak Ramachandran ahead of the upcoming assembly polls, he also accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s government of corruption, and said “Jai Shri Ram” has become Bengal’s election slogan.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(MINT_PRINT)
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(MINT_PRINT)
india news

FM Sitharaman poses 10 questions to counter Congress attack on Budget

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:52 AM IST
After responding to various issues raised by members of Parliament in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the Union Budget over two days, Sitharaman asked Gandhi why the Congress took a U-turn on farm reforms after it proposed a similar move during the 2019 general elections.
The two vaccines that have been cleared for used in India – Covishield and Covaxin – require that two doses be given 28 days apart.(REUTERS)
The two vaccines that have been cleared for used in India – Covishield and Covaxin – require that two doses be given 28 days apart.(REUTERS)
india news

Only 4% beneficiaries turn up for second vaccine shot: Centre

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:11 AM IST
This accounted for just about 4% of the over 191,000 health care workers who received their first dose on January 16, the day the nationwide roll-out of the vaccination drive took place.
