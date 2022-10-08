Air Force Day 2022: Stage set for grand IAF show in Chandigarh, chief Chaudhari unveils new uniform | Top 10

As many as 80 military aircraft and helicopters are on Saturday set to showcase the prowess of the Indian Air Force at a grand event in Chandigarh on the occasion of Air Force Day. The choppers and aircraft will participate in a dazzling fly-past at the Sukhna Lake complex, the dress rehearsal for which took place on October 6. President Droupadi Murmu and Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be present at Sukhna Lake to witness the aerial show.

The IAF will illustrate a range of aircraft, including Rafale, Prachand, Sukhoi Su-30, Jaguar, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17. Meanwhile, Sarang air display and Surya Kiran aerobatics teams are also set to perform at the event, following the programme by the Akashganga Paratrooper team.t

All you need to know about the 90th Indian Air Force Day celebrations:

The Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on October 8. This year marks the 90th anniversary of the event. It is for the first time that the IAF has decided to hold its annual Air Force Day parade and fly-past outside the national capital region of Delhi. Security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the Air Force day celebrations. The city administration also arranged shuttle services between alighting/parking points and Sukhna Lake to ferry people to the air show. The ferry services can be availed against an online payment of ₹ 20 through the Chandigarh Tourism app. A ceremonial parade was held at the air force station on Saturday morning prior to the air show. Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari inspected the parade. The Chief of Air Staff unveiled the brand new pattern of combat uniform for the IAF personnel at the ceremony. The newly inducted indigenously-built Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) "Prachand" will also be a part of the fly-past in a three aircraft formation. At the launch of the helicopter, defence minister Rajnath Singh said, “There could not have been a better timing for LCH induction than Navratri and in the land of warriors, Rajasthan.” The grand fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake later in the afternoon. It will be presided over by President Droupadi Murmu. Among helicopters, the advanced light helicopter Dhruv, Chinook, Apache and Mi-17 will take part in the aerial display.