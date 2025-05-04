Air India Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted to Abu Dhabi after missile attack at airport

New Delhi: An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv, on Sunday, had to be diverted to Abu Dhabi following a missile attack near the city airport. Israeli police officers investigate a crater at the site of a missile attack, launched from Yemen, near Ben Gurion Airport, in Tel Aviv, on Sunday. (REUTERS)

The flight, AI 139, that is believed to be an hour away from Tel Aviv landed safely. The airline, however, suspended its operations to the city until May 6.

The airline spokesperson confirmed and said, “Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 4 May 2025 was diverted to Abu Dhabi after an incident at Ben Gurion airport this morning. The flight has landed normally in Abu Dhabi and will soon return to Delhi.”

“Consequently, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6 May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. Our staff on ground is assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements, the spokesperson added.

The airline also extended help to passengers booked between the two destinations till May 6.

“Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets between 4 and 6 May 2025 will be offered a one- time waiver on rescheduling or full refunds for cancellation. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority,” the Air India spokesperson said.

According to flightradar24, a live flight tracking website, the Boeing 787 aircraft registered as VT- ANV, was overflying Jordan when it had to take a turn and divert to Abu Dhabi.

Other airlines like Delta, Ryanair, Air France including Lufthansa Groups too cancelled their flights to Tel Aviv.

SWISS Airline said that it has suspended flights to Tel Aviv until and including May 6.

“Due to the current situation, SWISS will suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv until and including May 6. Affected passengers will be notified and rebooked on other flights, subject to availability. Alternatively, we are offering them either a free rebooking to a later travel date or a full refund of the ticket price. We continue to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East. We are in contact with our staff in Tel Aviv; they are safe and well,” their statement said.

A missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels towards Israel landed near Ben Gurion Airport sending a plume of smoke into the air and causing panic among passengers on Sunday, according to a Reuters report.