Air India deploys new Boeing 777 aircraft to all 3 US destinations from Mumbai

Air India has deployed its newly inducted B777 aircraft to all three US destinations it serves non-stop from Mumbai to New York JFK, Newark Liberty Airport (New Jersey), and San Francisco. Air India’s Boeing 777 aircraft (Representative Photo)

“This ensures that, for the first time, all North American cities served by Air India from Mumbai have been upgraded to aircraft with modern-generation seats and inflight entertainment systems in all classes,” said an airline spokesperson.

In addition, one of the two daily Air India flights between Mumbai and London Heathrow (AI130/AI131) will now also operate on the new B777 aircraft, offering modern generation interiors, as well as introducing First Class cabins.

The B777-200LR aircraft serving San Francisco and New York-JFK has 28 Business, 48 Premium Economy and 212 Economy Class, while the B777-300ER serving Newark-Liberty and London offers eight First Class, 40 Business and 280 Economy Class seats.

The Boeing 777-300ER is a long-range wide-body aircraft that is capable of flying non-stop from India to the US.

“We are delighted to now offer an elevated experience on all routes from Mumbai to the United States and to upgrade one of our London services,” said Campbell Wilson, Air India MD and CEO.

He said that this is part of the ongoing product transformation underway at Air India, with seven new B777s inducted over the last year to be followed by four more, along with six new Airbus A350s, over the coming months.

“All of these aircraft feature much-improved interiors and pave the way for the full interior upgrade of our entire widebody fleet commencing in the middle of 2024,” added Campbell.

Air India recently added seven Boeing 777s to its fleet and four more aircraft are expected to join the fleet in the coming months.