Air India launches app for mental well-being of staff

Air India has introduced a new initiative to support the emotional and mental well-being of employees through the launch of a mobile app. The application, named Amaha, is part of the airline’s efforts to provide a relaxed environment to its pilots and cabin crew, particularly after the Ahmedabad plane crash and is aimed at helping employees manage their mental health, they said on Wednesday. Following the Ahmedabad crash, as many as 112 pilots had reported sick in a single day on June 16.(Bloomberg/Representational Image)

Offering over 600 expert-designed self-care techniques and one-to-one therapy and psychiatry sessions, this app will help in managing the mental health of Air India employees, PTI reported, citing sources. Besides, it also offers tools for journaling, tracking mood and goals and AI-powered chatbot support.

Following the Ahmedabad crash, as many as 112 pilots had reported sick in a single day on June 16, which included 51 commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2). Meanwhile, the government’s response to a question in Parliament last month termed it as “a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots”.

Through the app, one-to-one sessions can be booked with the professional that best suits the user's comfort, ensuring a personalised experience, sources told PTI.

A DGCA circular issued in 2023 directs the airlines to offer specialised training to help flight crews and air traffic controllers in identifying and addressing mental health issues. After the Ahmedabad tragedy, DGCA has reiterated the earlier circular advising airlines to implement customised mental health training for crew.

It also asked the airlines to ensure access to Peer Support Programmes (PSP), designed to be confidential and non-punitive, helping them in coping with stress, anxiety, and trauma, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol had informed Parliament.

On June 12, Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft en route to London Gatwick from Ahmedabad crashed into a building soon after takeoff, killing 260 people, including 19 people on the ground. Out of the 242 people on board, one passenger survived.