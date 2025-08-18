Air India Milan-Delhi flight cancelled over ‘maintenance task’ identified before take-off

An Air India flight headed to Delhi from Milan was cancelled on Saturday after a technical snag was identified just as the plane was preparing for take off. Air India said the decision stems from a planned shortfall in its fleet as 26 Boeing 787-8 aircraft undergo extensive retrofitting.(Representational image)

Moreover, the operating crew on board AI138 reaching their mandatory flight duty time limit also caused the flight cancellation. It was deemed unsafe, hence impermissible for the crew to continue.

"Flight AI138 operating from Milan to Delhi on 16 August was cancelled due to a maintenance task identified during pushback, and subsequently due to the crew coming under the mandatory flight duty time limitation norms," a spokesperson with Air India said in a statement.

The flight was scheduled for a take-off on August 16, and the maintenance task was identified just as the aircraft was preparing for departure.

"Air India sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen cancellation. Our ground team in Milan extended immediate assistance to all affected passengers, providing hotel accommodation and offering full refunds on cancellation or complimentary rescheduling as opted by the passengers," the spokesperson added.

Alternative arrangements were being made for passengers affected due to the flight cancellation, the airline said. "At Air India, the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain top priority," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a flight headed to Delhi from Kochi aborted take-off on Sunday, also owing to a technical issue. The departure time was rescheduled to 1 am on Monday, and the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) was informed that Air India was changing the aircraft for travel.

Congress MP Hibi Eden, who was aboard the Delhi-bound flight from Kochi, had posted that he felt like AI504 "flight skid on the runway".

Earlier, two Air India flights -- AI349 from Singapore to Chennai, and AI500 from Bhubaneswar to Delhi, were cancelled over technical issues.

While the Chennai-bound flight was cancelled over a "maintenance task identified prior to departure, which required additional time for rectification", the Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight was cancelled over an issue causing high cabin temperature on the ground prior to take-off.

(With ANI inputs)