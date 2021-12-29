e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain

Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain

In a letter to its director of operations on Tuesday, the frontliners pointed out that Air India, from the beginning of the pandemic, has taken the lead on relief missions

india Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:39 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational photo.
Representational photo.(AP)
         

Air India pilots have demanded the airline’s management provide them with details of the distinct phylogenetic cluster of Sars-CoV-2 that has been discovered in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a letter to its director of operations on Tuesday, the frontliners pointed out that Air India, from the beginning of the pandemic, has taken the lead on relief missions, ferrying essential cargo, and operating evacuation and repatriation flights across the globe. Therefore, the pilots require all the information that can be provided to them regarding the new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to health experts, the new variant can be transmitted 70% faster.

The letter read, “The company is duty-bound to procure and disseminate information pertaining to Covid-19. In this regard, we demand that the company procure information from the labs and promptly inform all pilots who have tested positive as well as pilots who may test positive in the future if they are infected with this deadlier variant of Sars-CoV-2.

“We demand this in the interest of the country, the frontline workers of Air India and their families to ensure that this deadlier lineage does not get a foothold into our homes and are hopeful that the company and the government will not hesitate in promptly providing this crucial information.”

tags
top news
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Farmers’ protest: Mobile connectivity hit as power to 1,561 towers disrupted in Punjab
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
Customs officer accused of molesting Uzbek nationals forced to retire
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
‘Rajini’s wish, can’t force him’: Kin on superstar’s political debut U-turn
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in subregion over long term: UN Report
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Sachin, Kohli lead the way as Twitter goes wild after India beat Australia
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
Alibaba’s $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
‘Not getting all the information we need’: Joe Biden attacks Trump loyalists
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In