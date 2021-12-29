Air India pilots ask management for details of UK virus strain

india

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 14:39 IST

Air India pilots have demanded the airline’s management provide them with details of the distinct phylogenetic cluster of Sars-CoV-2 that has been discovered in the United Kingdom (UK).

In a letter to its director of operations on Tuesday, the frontliners pointed out that Air India, from the beginning of the pandemic, has taken the lead on relief missions, ferrying essential cargo, and operating evacuation and repatriation flights across the globe. Therefore, the pilots require all the information that can be provided to them regarding the new strain of the Sars-CoV-2 virus which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

According to health experts, the new variant can be transmitted 70% faster.

The letter read, “The company is duty-bound to procure and disseminate information pertaining to Covid-19. In this regard, we demand that the company procure information from the labs and promptly inform all pilots who have tested positive as well as pilots who may test positive in the future if they are infected with this deadlier variant of Sars-CoV-2.

“We demand this in the interest of the country, the frontline workers of Air India and their families to ensure that this deadlier lineage does not get a foothold into our homes and are hopeful that the company and the government will not hesitate in promptly providing this crucial information.”