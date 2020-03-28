e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Air India scheduled to operate 14 special cargo flights today

Air India scheduled to operate 14 special cargo flights today

In an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, flight operations of all commercial international and domestic passenger sectors have been suspended until 23.59 hrs of April 14.

india Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:07 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Airline sources said that the cargo flights are carrying medicines and medical equipment.
Airline sources said that the cargo flights are carrying medicines and medical equipment.(Mint file photo)
         

National carrier- Air India has been operating special medical cargo flights from Saturday morning and is scheduled to operate 14 such flights by the end of the day.

Airline sources said that the cargo flights are carrying medicines and medical equipment. Air India operated AI 1809 from Mumbai to Delhi at 11am on Saturday, that landed in Delhi at 1.10 pm and AI 1624 that departed from Delhi at 2.30 pm and is due to arrive in Mumbai at 4.40 pm. Both these flights were operated using Boeing B787 aircraft.

Another Air India cargo flight that is scheduled to operate in the Delhi-Imphal-Delhi sector will be using Airbus 320 aircraft.

Air India’s subsidiary- Alliance Air operated 9I 917 from Delhi to Raipur at 12.30 pm and landed at 3pm, which further took off for Bhubaneswar at 3.30 pm and landed at 4.50 pm. After dropping the cargo, the same flight was scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 5.30 pm and land in Delhi by 8.20 pm.

Another Alliance Air flight 9I 921 operated from Kolkata in the afternoon and landed in Agartala at 1.05 pm. The same aircraft with flight 9I 921 returned to Kolkata at 2.40 pm.

9I-923 that operated from Mumbai to Pune landed in Pune at 11.40 am and then took off for Raipur to land at 2.30 pm.

The same aircraft then took off to return to Mumbai at 3 pm and is expected to land in Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

In an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, flight operations of all commercial international and domestic passenger sectors have been suspended until 23.59 hrs of April 14. The aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has however allowed special flights and offshore helicopters to continue their operations.

tags
top news
‘No hard proof of community transmission’: Govt says India not in stage-3
‘No hard proof of community transmission’: Govt says India not in stage-3
LIVE: Coronavirus cases cross 6,00,000 globally
LIVE: Coronavirus cases cross 6,00,000 globally
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
Air pollution curve flattens in Delhi-NCR due to lockdown impact
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
In some countries, transporting petrol may become costlier than petrol itself
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
No Gayle, no Kohli: Ex-Aussie player picks top 3 powerplay batsmen in IPL
How to get curfew passes in Delhi
How to get curfew passes in Delhi
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Akshay Kumar contributes Rs 25 crore to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
Donald Trump signs $2.2 trillion relief package for US as pandemic cases surge
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news