Air India scheduled to operate 14 special cargo flights today

india

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 17:07 IST

National carrier- Air India has been operating special medical cargo flights from Saturday morning and is scheduled to operate 14 such flights by the end of the day.

Airline sources said that the cargo flights are carrying medicines and medical equipment. Air India operated AI 1809 from Mumbai to Delhi at 11am on Saturday, that landed in Delhi at 1.10 pm and AI 1624 that departed from Delhi at 2.30 pm and is due to arrive in Mumbai at 4.40 pm. Both these flights were operated using Boeing B787 aircraft.

Another Air India cargo flight that is scheduled to operate in the Delhi-Imphal-Delhi sector will be using Airbus 320 aircraft.

Air India’s subsidiary- Alliance Air operated 9I 917 from Delhi to Raipur at 12.30 pm and landed at 3pm, which further took off for Bhubaneswar at 3.30 pm and landed at 4.50 pm. After dropping the cargo, the same flight was scheduled to leave Bhubaneswar at 5.30 pm and land in Delhi by 8.20 pm.

Another Alliance Air flight 9I 921 operated from Kolkata in the afternoon and landed in Agartala at 1.05 pm. The same aircraft with flight 9I 921 returned to Kolkata at 2.40 pm.

9I-923 that operated from Mumbai to Pune landed in Pune at 11.40 am and then took off for Raipur to land at 2.30 pm.

The same aircraft then took off to return to Mumbai at 3 pm and is expected to land in Mumbai at 5.30 pm.

In an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19, flight operations of all commercial international and domestic passenger sectors have been suspended until 23.59 hrs of April 14. The aviation regulator- Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has however allowed special flights and offshore helicopters to continue their operations.