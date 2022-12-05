Air India to add 12 more aircraft to its fleet by 2023

Days after Air India reportedly announced its merger with Vistara Airlines in order to expand its fleet, the Tata group-owned carrier on Monday said it will lease 12 more aircraft including 6 Boeing 777-300 ER widebody aircraft to its fleet, taking the total aircraft on lease to 42.

Air India said it will take on lease ‘six Airbus 320 Neo’ narrow-body and ‘six Boeing 777’ to augment its fleet in the first half of 2023.

“They will be deployed on Air India’s short, medium and long-haul international routes,” said the airline in a statement.

Currently, the airline has 113 aircraft which include both narrow-body and wide-body Airbus and Boeing planes.

The airline said it will deploy the A320Neos on domestic and short to medium international routes while B777s will be deployed to connect more metro cities to international destinations.

Campbell Wilson, Air India CEO & Managing Director said, “Growing our network is an essential part of Air India’s Vihaan. These additional aircraft leases will support our near-term growth even as we finalise plans to refresh and significantly grow our long-term fleet.”

Air India has already leased 30 aircraft including 21 Airbus 320, four Airbus 321 and five Boeing 777-200 LR widebodies.

Through the inclusion of these aircraft, the Tata-owned airline is set to commence direct flights from Delhi to key European cities like Milan, Vienna and Copenhagen, and from Mumbai to New York, Paris and Frankfurt.

Autos-to-steel conglomerate Tata Group, which took over Air India in January, has a domestic market share of about 10%. It is estimated to have an international market share of around 12%.

The airline has further sought to upgrade its ageing fleet and improve its service levels as part of its efforts to increase its market share to 30% on domestic as well as international routes over the next five years.