Air India to offer special food to passengers during Navratri

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:37 IST

Air India will include special food in all its classes over and above the regular meals on its flight to attract more passengers during the upcoming Navratri festival, a spokesperson has said.

The special menu during Navratri, a festival during which devotees worship Goddess Durga, will be available to passengers on all the domestic sectors of the national carrier, the spokesperson said.

The meals will especially cater to passengers who fast during certain periods during the nine-day festival or eat only some types of food.

“The aim is to serve required onboard passengers who fast during the nine-day festival so that they don’t fly without eating,” the Air India spokesperson said.

In a notice issued by the catering department, the airlines has asked the food to be cooked using rock salt.

“Navratri is celebrated in various ways across the country. In north India, people cook delicacies using only rock salt. We finalised the special menu for passengers after having an internal discussion,” said an airline official.

“This menu was decided keeping in mind the fact that it doesn’t coincide with the existing or previous onboard menu,” the official added.

The menu will include fruits, makhana or fox nuts, dry fruit kheer, potato fries, aloo kuttu pakoda, yoghurt and relish.

In Mumbai, Taj Sats supplies food that is used for all departing flights from the city.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 20:29 IST