Air India’s Delhi-Vijaywada flight battles thunderstorm, passengers bruised

The airline has ordered an investigation into the incident.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2019 23:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Air India’s AI-467 Delhi-Vijaywada flight weathered a severe thunderstorm and suffered damages, reported news agency ANI. The passengers also suffered minor bruises in the mid-air turbulence.

The airline has ordered an investigation into the incident.

As the aircraft battled the thunderstorm, the severe jolting threw the food plates on the floor of the plane. The jolt was such that even the toilet seat in the bathroom had been ripped off. Pictures showed passengers showing their bruises, while some were being examined by doctors.

More details awaited.

First Published: Sep 21, 2019 22:44 IST

