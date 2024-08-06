Air India to operate evening flights to Bangladesh, offers one-time waiver

Amid protests in Bangladesh, Air India announced it will operate its evening flights AI237 and AI238 on the Delhi-Dhaka-Delhi route on Tuesday and is offering a one-time waiver for rescheduling flights. An Air India aeroplane at a runway in Hyderabad. (Reuters)

“Due to the prevailing situation in Dhaka, Air India is offering a one-time waiver on rescheduling to customers, with confirmed bookings on any Air India flight to and from Dhaka between 4th and 7th August 2024, if they desire to do so,” said Air India in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



“The tickets would have to be booked on or prior to 5th August. We would like to reiterate that at Air India, the safety of our customers and crew remains top priority. For more information, please connect with our Contact Centre at 011 69329333 , 011 69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” it added.

Earlier on Monday, Sheikh Hasina's 15-year rule as Bangladesh's prime minister ended as she fled following over a month of deadly protests. The military announced it would form an interim government.

Since early July, Hasina had tried to suppress nationwide protests against her government. However, after brutal unrest on Sunday that left nearly 100 people dead, she fled the country.

Her exit followed a crackdown on demonstrations that initially protested preferential job quotas but grew into a movement demanding her resignation, resulting in hundreds of deaths.

'India in regular contact with Bangladesh authorities'

External affairs minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday said that India is in regular touch with the authorities in Bangladesh, which is in the grip of a political crisis after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country.

In his address to the Rajya Sabha, the minister said," In the last 24 hours, we have also been in regular touch with the authorities in Dhaka. This is the situation as of now. I seek the understanding and support of the House in regard to sensitive issues regarding an important neighbour on which there has always been a strong national consensus."