Air passenger falls ill, dies despite plane making emergency landing

A Kolkata-Bengaluru IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Bhubaneswar today after a 32-year-old male passenger fell ill in mid-flight. However, the passenger had died by that time.

As soon as flight 6E 822 took off from the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport at 10.10 am, Rajkumar Karmakar complained of uneasiness. The flight was then immediately diverted to Bhubaneswar and it landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport at 11.15 am.

Bhubaneswar airport director SC Hota said the airport officials and doctors on duty tried their best to revive Karmakar, but he was declared dead at Capital Hospital where he was taken.

“The passenger was sick and his relatives were taking him to Bengaluru for treatment. But after the flight took off, he complained of uneasiness and his pulse rate dropped. By the time he could make it to hospital, he was dead,” said Hota.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 17:15 IST