Air pollution: LG VK Saxena announces staggered timings for Delhi govt, MCD employees

Amid the alarming air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered staggered office timings for all government employees. The AQI stood at 490 in Delhi at 1 pm on Monday.(Photo: Manish Swarup/AP)

The move came hours after the Central Secretariat Service (CSS) officers on Monday demanded work-from-home, staggered working hours and air purifiers in all office buildings to mitigate the health impact of the severe pollution levels

Staggering working hours are a part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which was implemented to safeguard public health amid concerns about AQI figures in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi pollution: New winter timings for govt employees

Starting immediately and lasting through February 28, 2025, all offices under the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will adhere to these new schedules.

Offices under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm, while those under the Government of NCTD will run from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm.

SC directs closure of schools amid rising AQI levels

In a related development, the Supreme Court has urged all states within the National Capital Region (NCR) to swiftly decide on halting physical classes for all students up to class 12.

Additionally, the court has mandated that all NCR states evaluate and present the necessary actions outlined in GRAP-4 before the next hearing date.

SC directs NCR govts to form anti-pollution panels

The Supreme Court on Monday directed Delhi-NCR states to immediately set up teams to enforce GRAP 4 restrictions, which, it said, will remain in effect even if the AQI is below 450.

The Supreme Court also asked Delhi-NCR states to formulate a plan on controlling measures to curb air pollution and present them to the court before the next date of hearing.

Delhi AQI touches 490

A thick blanket of toxic smog engulfed most parts of northern India on Monday and readings of air quality in the capital New Delhi hit their highest this year after dense fog overnight. The AQI stood at 490 at 1 pm on Monday.

Drone visuals taken at 6.45 am show a blanket of smog covering the entire area near All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Smog also engulfed the area near Pragati Maidan as the pollution levels continued to remain high. The AQI of Pragati Maidan and surrounding areas including ITO was recorded at 357 this morning, which is categorised as 'very poor.'