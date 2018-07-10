Aircel-Maxis case: Chidambaram, son protected from arrest till August 7

A Delhi court today extended the protection from arrest granted to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case till August 7.

Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till today to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively, in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.