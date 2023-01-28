Home / India News / Wreckage of crashed aircraft found in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. What we know so far

Wreckage of crashed aircraft found in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. What we know so far

india news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 11:36 AM IST

Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh said that the aircraft crashed in an open field in Ucchain police station area.

A plane crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
A plane crashed in Rajasthan's Bharatpur.
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Sachin Saini

Wreckage of a crashed aircraft was found in Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Saturday. District Collector Alok Ranjan initially said a chartered plane crashed in the area but defence sources later confirmed that IAF jets had crashed in the vicinity.

Superintendent of police Shyam Singh said that the aircraft crashed in an open field in Ucchain police station area.

"Received info about a plane crash around 10-10.15 am. After coming here, it was found it was an IAF fighter jet. Going by the debris, we are unable to adjudge if i it is a fighter plane or a regular plane. Yet to know if pilots got out or are still in," ANI quoted Bharatpur DSP as saying.

Two Indian Air Force fighter aircraft crashed in Pahadgarh area of Morena in Madhya Pradesh. Initial reports suggest that Sukhoi-30 and Mirage-3000 were involved in the crash and two of the three pilots are safe while an IAF chopper has rushed to the location of third pilot.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the wreckage of aircraft in Bharatpur is related to the crash near Morena.

Morena additional superintendent of police Rai Singh Narwariya said, “An air force team is reaching the spot to confirm about the plane and number of people present in it. Police found a hand near the plane.”

“Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh was briefed by the Chief of Air Staff on the crash of two aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Raksha Mantri enquired about the well-being of the IAF pilots and is monitoring the developments closely,” Defence sources said.

(More details awaited…)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
rajasthan
rajasthan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out