Airport authority to take a musical route for less stressful waiting time

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has issued tenders for putting in place systems for playing soothing pre-recorded music at airports in places such as Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Goa, Guwahati, and Lucknow, according to three officials

An official said the tenders were issued after the AAI received positive passenger feedback to a trial run of playing music at the Chandigarh airport last year. He said the same will now be replicated at other AAI-run airports.

Privately-managed airports like Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad have tie-ups with FM radio channels for broadcasting music for passengers.

“This will enhance the passenger experience by providing soothing and de-stressing music for passengers for relaxed travel experiences,’’ said an AAI spokesperson.

He added that this may emerge as a source of innovative, non-aero revenue for AAI, which runs around 100 airports across the country and creates, upgrades, maintains and manages civil aviation infrastructure. The musical channels at airports would also be used for cultural and tourism promotion. “…30-second audios will also be broadcasted at airports for giving information regarding cultural heritage, monuments, festivals, and tourist attractions of a particular area… [This will help] attract and educate visitors and tourists... [and] increase the brand equity of the AAI and the Indian culture at large.”

This is for the first time that such facilities are being provided at AAI airports.

Another AAI official said they will appoint contractors and execute the project on a revenue-sharing basis. “The contractors will decide the type of music to be played after taking passenger feedback… [it] will be ensured that whatever is being played at airports is not illegal. We already have sound systems for making announcements at airports and the same will be used for playing music,” said the AAI official. Officials said the first such tender was issued in September 2018, and it has received sufficient response from bidders.

A successful bidder for Chennai, Goa, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad airports withdrew at the last stage stating inability to comply with terms and conditions of the contract.

“In March, a fresh tender was issued for Chennai, Kolkata, Goa, Pune and Coimbatore airports. For the Guwahati airport, only one bidder participated…. the bid was not processed after the bidder withdrew from the process,” the spokesperson added.

AAI officials said the highest bid has been received for the Lucknow airport

