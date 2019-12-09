Ajit Pawar sits next to Fadnavis at wedding, says chatted about the weather

india

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:04 IST

Devendra Fadnavis, whose second term as chief minister ended in less than 80 hours last week, recently came face-to-face with Ajit Pawar, his deputy in this short-lived government at a wedding in western Maharashtra’s Solapur. They sat next to each other and chatted for quite some time. As a video of the public chat went viral, Ajit Pawar clarified on Monday that they didn’t discuss politics. It was the weather, he said.

Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis had made a failed attempt to form a government on November 23. The government collapsed after Ajit Pawar, who had allegedly led a small group of rebels. exited the coalition and headed back to uncle Nationalist Congress Party boss Sharad Pawar’s camp.

“I had gone for a wedding where Fadnavis was also invited. We happened to be seated next to each other so we chatted about the weather,” Ajit Pawar said.

The 60-year-old NCP leader, who is tipped to become the deputy chief minister as Sharad Pawar’s nominee in the Uddhav Thackeray government, claimed that it was said his party workers who still wanted him to become deputy chief minister. “The final decision, however, has to be taken by the NCP chief,” he said.

A video clip of the public chat had raised eyebrows in the political circles against the backdrop of Fadnavis’ recent claim in the state assembly that he will soon be back as the chief minister. Both leaders were attending the wedding of NCP supporter independent MLA Sanjay Mama Shinde’s son on Sunday. The video clip became viral on social media sites as soon as it was shared by a few people present at the function.

Going against the party leadership, Ajit with a splinter group of NCP MLAs had extended support to the BJP and formed a government on November 23. While Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister, Ajit took oath as deputy chief minister. However, most of the MLAs who had allegedly supported Ajit’s rebellion returned to the party fold, forcing him and Fadnavis to resign on November 26.

Fadnavis has already claimed that Ajit approached him to form a coalition government and also assured that the NCP chief Sharad Pawar is aware of the move. Ajit till date has maintained silence on the episode. He, in fact, has said that he will react to the development at an appropriate time.

Fadnavis has not spoken about the incident yet.