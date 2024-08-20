Ajmer gangrape case 1992: 6 more accused sentenced to life term by POCSO court

A POCSO court has given life sentences to six more men in the Ajmer sex scandal, involving the rape and blackmail of over 100 girls. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on each of the accused. Ajmer gangrape case 1992: A POCSO court has given life sentences to six more men in the Ajmer sex scandal, involving the rape and blackmail of over 100 girls. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Prosecution counsel Virendra Singh said that Nafees Chishti, Naseem alias Tarzan, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, and Sayed Zameer Hussain were convicted for their involvement in the Ajmer sex scandal, which came to light in 1992.

College and school-going girls, who were in the age group between 11 and 20 years were befriended by members of a gang, who shot their photographs in compromising situations, and later raped them. There were a total of 18 accused in the case.

Read: Rape, murder of junior doctor brings R G Kar Medical College and Hospital’s dark past under lens

The counsel said that the first charge sheet in the case was filed against 12.

Among the accused, Naseem alias Tarzan went absconding in 1994, while Jahur Chishti was found guilty under Section 377 (unnatural sex), and his case was transferred to another court.

Farooq Chishti’s trial proceeded separately after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, and he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2007. Additionally, one of the accused committed suicide.

The other eight accused were sentenced to life imprisonment in 1998. A second charge sheet was filed against Nafees Chishti, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, Sayed Zameer Hussain, and Almas, who remains at large.

Also read: School girls sexually abused, parents storm Badlapur railway station, local trains halted

The remaining five accused including Nafees Chishti, Salim Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Sohail Gani, Sayed Zameer Hussain, and Naseem alias Tarzan who were named in the first charge sheet and had been absconding, were sentenced to life imprisonment on Tuesday.

The other accused, who had been sentenced previously, have either completed their terms or been acquitted by the courts. The lawyer explained that a separate trial was conducted for the six remaining accused because their investigation was pending at the time of the first charge sheet. The victims, who attended a prominent private school in Ajmer, were lured to a farmhouse where they were raped.

With PTI inputs