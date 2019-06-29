Akash Vijayvargiya gets bail in assault case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, son of party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was on Saturday granted bail by a special court here in two cases related to assaulting a municipal official in Indore with a cricket bat.

Additional sessions judge Suresh Singh — special judge for cases against MPs and MLAs — granted bail to Akash, who was arrested on Wednesday on charges of assault and leading a protest without permission.

District prosecution officer Rajendra Upadhaya said the court asked the MLA to furnish a personal bail bond ₹50,000 in the case of assault and ₹20,000 in the other case. On Thursday, the Indore sessions court had refused to hear his bail plea, saying it had no jurisdiction and he should approach the special court set up in Bhopal to hear cases against MPs and MLAs.

“He also got bail in another case, which was registered for burning an effigy of the chief minister a few days ago in Indore,” said Vijayavargiya’s counsel Pushyamitra Bhargava.

On Wednesday, Vijayavargiya had allegedly thrashed Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) zonal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais, 46, when his team had gone to demolish a dilapidated structure in Indore which belongs to a BJP worker.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 22:46 IST