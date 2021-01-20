Akhilesh alleges BJP whipping up emotions with Tandav over web series
- Akhilesh also claimed that a foreign owned OTT platform was 'looting' millions from Indians in the absence of an Indian platform.
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government of whipping up commotion over political web series Tandav, which he termed to be a ‘minor’ web series.
Akhilesh's statement came in the wake of the information and broadcasting ministry seeking an explanation from the OTT (over the top) platform over the series, and at least three FIRs being filed with different police stations in Uttar Pradesh against the makers and the artists of the show.
"It is such a small series and the entire government is doing Tandav (dance of wrath) over it. I have not watched Tandav, I don't watch Amazon (Amazon Prime). Don't know which Hindu organisation's people are watching Amazon," he said, during a press conference at the SP headquarters in Lucknow on Tuesday.
Tandav is a dance form associated with Hindu deity Lord Shiva.
Akhilesh also said OTT platforms gained popularity during the lockdown period, and asked as to when an Indian platform will be created that can rival Amazon. "You talk about swadeshi andolan and let a foreign platform loot millions of rupees. Tell me when will there be a homemade platform that can rival Amazon," Yadav asked.
Tandav, a nine-episode political thriller starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, started streaming last week and is neck deep in trouble with loud calls for its ban and an FIR registered against its makers in Lucknow for its alleged disrespect of the Hindu god, Shiva.
The cast and the crew of Tandav had to unconditionally apologise in a bid to quell the controversy surrounding the show.
Akhilesh also called for a debate on Hindu icon and freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s contributions to India’s freedom movement when asked about the installation of his portrait in the UP legislative council gallery. "There should be a debate over what he contributed to the freedom struggle. All those who worked for freedom must be honoured,” he said.
Samajwadi Party chief patron, Mulayam Singh Yadav, on Tuesday said that Samajwadi Party fulfils the promises it makes to people in reference to 2022 Assembly elections.
He claimed that the most number of jobs were created under the SP government’s rule. SP has held training programmes for its cadre to keep them abreast of issues and prepare to go amidst the people.
Akhlesh Yadav said the party recently held training camps in Chitrakoot and
Shravasti and by April, the entire state will be covered. He added that the party had received a large number of applications for seats and responsibilities for UP Assembly polls.
(With agencies)
