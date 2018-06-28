Akhilesh, Mayawati accuse PM Modi of invoking Kabir to win votes

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of vote-bank politics by invoking 15th century poet Kabir.

“When the Lok Sabha elections are just round the corner, the PM is remembering Kabir Das... Is it not petty politics of vote bank?” Mayawati asked in a statement issued here on Thursday.

She ridiculed Modi’s visit to Kabir’s mausoleum in Maghar on Thursday. The prime minister addressed a public rally and laid the foundation stone of an academy named after the 15th century mystic poet.

“Kabir Das is in the hearts of people... BJP should desist from indulging in politics to gain cheap publicity,” Mayawati said.

She alleged huge funds were spent on Modi’s event at Maghar, where Kabir breathed his last.

“For laying the foundation stone of Kabir Academy to be set up at a cost of Rs 24 crore, almost as much money was spent on the function and its publicity by the BJP. The programme is an effort to hoodwink the people of east UP,” Mayawati added.

“What happened to the big dreams of ‘achhe din’ and promises made by Modi before the last Lok Sabha elections?” she asked.

Mayawati said it was her government which created a new district after Kabir and proposed the idea of dividing the state into four parts to ensure overall development.

“Development of east UP is not possible without the creation of a separate state for which my government had got a resolution passed. It is still pending with the Centre,” she said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said it was a sad state of affairs that the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were blatantly using great personalities to serve their political motives.

“Sant Kabir Das was above caste, creed, or religion. He attacked superstitions and has followers all over the country. The BJP has made an obnoxious attempt to use Kabir’s name to garner support of weavers and most backward people of the society,” Akhilesh said.

(With agency inputs)