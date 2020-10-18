e-paper
Home / India News / Akhilesh Yadav starts preparations to take on incumbent govt in 2022 polls

Akhilesh Yadav starts preparations to take on incumbent govt in 2022 polls

Akhilesh Yadav prepares roadmap for 2022 State Elections with renewed emphasis on strengthening the organisation up to the block and booth level

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 22:22 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Uttar Pradesh
The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers and leaders to carry out intensive public relations starting from now
The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers and leaders to carry out intensive public relations starting from now(PTI)
         

Samajwadi Party National President and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has started preparations for the Assembly elections in 2022.

Applications are being invited by the Samajwadi Party from potential candidates for the State Assembly Elections of 2022. Which will be taken from October 19 2020, said party chief spokesperson Rajendra Choudhary.

The last date for applying is January 26 2021. Applications will be submitted to the State headquarters, 19 Vikramaditya Marg, Lucknow. Candidates’ applications will not be taken from the constituencies where the assembly by-elections are being held and from the constituencies of the current Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA).

Right now the emphasis of Samajwadi Party is on strengthening the organisation up to the block and booth level. The party’s national president Akhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers and leaders to carry out intensive public relations starting from now.

