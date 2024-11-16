Akshay Kumar challenges 2 politicians to a Bollywood quiz at HTLS 2024. See what happens

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Shazia Ilmi on Saturday took part in a Bollywood quiz at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024.



At the concluding session of the annual summit, actor Akshay Kumar asked Hindustan Times' chief managing editor (Entertainment and Lifestyle) Sonal Kalra why are politicians not asked questions about films. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi take part in Bollywood quiz at the HTLS 2024. Actors Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar also present.

What followed next was a fun segment towards the last minutes of the session. Ravneet Bittu and Shazia Ilmi formed a team to tackle questions on cinema.

Ravneet Bittu and Shazia Ilmi were pitted against the superstar duo of Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar, who were supposed to answer questions on politics.



The BJP leaders were asked questions like," Which film is India's official entry to the Oscars? Name any three films starring Ajay Devgn's wife? Name an action film, comedy flick and a movie on social issue featuring Akshay Kumar?"



During the fun quiz, the politician duo was asked to name two actresses who are married to politicians. They replied Parineeti Chopra and Hema Malini.



Ravneet Singh Bittu and Shazia Ilmi were asked to name a film in which Anil Kapoor played the role of a chief minister for a day. “Nayak,” was the prompt reply given by the BJP spokesperson.



