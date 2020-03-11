e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / All 56 suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Gujarat

All 56 suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Gujarat

Over 2,200 passengers have arrived in Gujarat from abroad till date, but no one has tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the state yet.

india Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:17 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gandhinagar
Out of the over 2200 passengers that have arrived from coronavirus hit countries,1207 have finished their 28 days quarantine period, said Deputy Chief Minister and health minister Nitin Patel.
Out of the over 2200 passengers that have arrived from coronavirus hit countries,1207 have finished their 28 days quarantine period, said Deputy Chief Minister and health minister Nitin Patel. (AFP file photo)
         

All the samples collected from 56 suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gujarat have tested negative, the government said on Wednesday.

After the deadly coronavirus outbreak, more than 2,200 passengers have arrived in Gujarat from abroad till date, but not a single case has been found positive in the state.

“In Gujarat, 2,231 passengers have arrived from the COVID-19 affected countries. Out of this, 1,207 passengers have finished their 28 days quarantine period. We have had a total of 56 suspected cases, out of which none has been found positive,” Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and health minister, told the state assembly.

Also read | Coronavirus spread: How countries are managing cost of treatment

The minister gave this information during a discussion on a matter of public urgency initiated by Congress MLA Naushad Solanki and BJP’s Dushyant Patel, Pradeepbhai Parmar and Seemaben Mohile on COVID-19.

“According to the central government’s guidelines, passengers arriving from China, S. Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Nepal, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore are screened. Also their self declaration is obtained. These passengers are also followed up by district administration,” informed Patel.

“For the screening, 8 medical officers with 8 medical teams and 21 paramedical staff are there equipped with thermal scanners, PPE kits, N95 masks and advanced life support ambulance at the Ahmedabad and Surat international airports,” added Patel.

Besides the airports, all ports are also being closely monitored. Till date 2,366 passengers have been screened from 55 ships according to the state health department.

Also read | Kerala in shutdown mode as more coronavirus cases emerge

tags
top news
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
‘No incident of rioting in Delhi after February 25’: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Amit Shah cleared decks for Jyotiraditya Scindia’s entry into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
Jyotiraditya Scindia is BJP’s Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
On Scindia’s exit, Rahul Gandhi retweets a throwback pic to send a message
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
Six 4s, Three 6s: Irfan Pathan storm lands in Mumbai - WATCH
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
2020 Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
Delhi gang-rape convict wants action against cops for thrashing him
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
India predicted XI: Kohli to play 4 quicks as 3 stars return in 1st SA ODI
trending topics
Kerala TET answer keyJyotiraditya Scindia in BJPFuel Prices in DelhiJyotiraditya ScindiaNeha DhupiaMilind SomanYes Bank crisisCoronavirusCoronavirus Positive

don't miss

latest news

india news