All 56 suspected coronavirus cases test negative in Gujarat

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:17 IST

All the samples collected from 56 suspected coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Gujarat have tested negative, the government said on Wednesday.

After the deadly coronavirus outbreak, more than 2,200 passengers have arrived in Gujarat from abroad till date, but not a single case has been found positive in the state.

“In Gujarat, 2,231 passengers have arrived from the COVID-19 affected countries. Out of this, 1,207 passengers have finished their 28 days quarantine period. We have had a total of 56 suspected cases, out of which none has been found positive,” Nitin Patel, Deputy Chief Minister and health minister, told the state assembly.

The minister gave this information during a discussion on a matter of public urgency initiated by Congress MLA Naushad Solanki and BJP’s Dushyant Patel, Pradeepbhai Parmar and Seemaben Mohile on COVID-19.

“According to the central government’s guidelines, passengers arriving from China, S. Korea, Japan, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Italy, Iran, Nepal, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore are screened. Also their self declaration is obtained. These passengers are also followed up by district administration,” informed Patel.

“For the screening, 8 medical officers with 8 medical teams and 21 paramedical staff are there equipped with thermal scanners, PPE kits, N95 masks and advanced life support ambulance at the Ahmedabad and Surat international airports,” added Patel.

Besides the airports, all ports are also being closely monitored. Till date 2,366 passengers have been screened from 55 ships according to the state health department.

