All about Agni-V: DRDO's missile with a range of 5,000 km | 5 points

As India marks if 79th Independence, Indians across the nation found themselves tuned into TV to watch the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, featuring Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh (Indian Air Force) and Commander Prerna Deosthalee (Indian Navy). Agni-V is a land based nuclear MIRV-capable Intercontinental Ballistic Missile developed by India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).(File Photo)

Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh became household names due to their presence in the press briefings regarding Operation Sindoor - India's military response to the April 22 Pahalgam Attack.

During the special episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, the three officers were asked a series of questions. One of these questions brought to light India's surface-to-surface Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) - Agni-V.

What was the question on KBC?

Question - Which was these missiles have a range of 5,000 km?

Of the four options, the correct answer was Agni-V, India's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range of over 7,000 kilometres

Five things you need to know about Agni-V