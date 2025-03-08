Delhi Mahila Samriddhi Scheme: Who can apply for 2,500 monthly aid and how?

Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta is likely to launch the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana today, which promises to provide ₹2,500 to women from economically weaker sections in Delhi. The scheme was a key poll promise made by the BJP during the Delhi assembly elections. Delhi's chief minister Rekha Gupta is likely to announce the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana today(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the scheme might be announced during a Mahila Diwas programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi.

Here are some key details about the new Mahila Samriddhi Yojana:

Eligibility

Under the Mahil Samriddhi Yojana, women residing in Delhi between the ages of 18-60, whose family income is less than ₹3 lakh per annum and who do not pay taxes, are eligible, reported The Indian Express.

The scheme will apply to those women who are not government employees or recipients of financial aid from other government schemes.

How does one apply?

The Delhi government is currently developing an online portal through which the registration for the scheme will be done.

In order to verify information on forms and identify those eligible for the scheme, the IT department will be creating a separate software along with the registration portal, reported The Indian Express.

The government has called for various departments to share information that would help in identifying potential recipients.

What all documents will be required?

While an exact list of documents required has not been released, the following documents will prove helpful in registration under the scheme.

Aadhaar card

Ration card

Address proof

People will also have to provide their registered mobile number to the authorities.

The forms for the scheme are likely to be linked to the applicants' Aadhaar numbers. The forms will typically require information such as the beneficiary's name, location, address and bank account linked with the Aadhaar card, along with details of family members.

“When a candidate fills in the details, the portal will verify and check if the candidate is eligible, if she is a taxpayer or is availing any government scheme such as widow pension and old age pension, and if any duplicate is found, the form will be rejected,” reported The Indian Express.

The launch of the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana was supposed to take place but was delayed after a cabinet meeting to discuss details of the scheme was postponed.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the rules and criteria for the scheme today with Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta.

During the Mahila Diwas event at JLN Stadium, senior leaders frok the party such as BJP Delhi President Virendra Sachdeva, Vanitha Srinivas and Bansuri Swaraj, are expected to be present.