Delhi CM asks officials to prepare guidelines for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday directed officials to prepare guidelines for the “Mahila Samridhi Yojana,” under which the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised ₹2,500 in monthly financial assistance to women from poor families in Delhi. The BJP government wants to roll out the scheme as soon as possible, officials aware of the development said. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Gupta issued the directions during a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, where preparations for the 2025-26 annual budget were also discussed.

Earlier in the day, she paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, while her cabinet ministers carried out inspections of potholed roads and pending projects across the Capital.

“Today I paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Honourable Narendra Modi ji at the Prime Minister’s residence. Under your guidance and leadership, the double engine government of BJP is committed to transforming the dreams of Delhiites into a developed Delhi by following the path of public welfare and good governance,” Gupta posted on X, sharing pictures from her meeting with the Prime Minister.

After her meeting with Modi, she visited the Delhi Secretariat and held discussions with officials.

“The officials have been asked to prepare guidelines for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana and work out details such as eligibility criteria and how the beneficiaries will be registered under the scheme to receive ₹2,500 in monthly allowances,” said officials familiar with the matter.

During election campaigns, Modi had promised that if the BJP came to power, the disbursement of ₹2,500 under the scheme would begin by March 8, which coincides with International Women’s Day.

The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, officials from the finance department, and cabinet ministers Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, and Ashish Sood.

“In the meeting the officials presented a briefing on the annual budget of Delhi explaining how where and how much revenue the government gets the under which major heads the government spends. The officials also shared details of budget being spent under various schemes. It was generally an orientation on the budget. The preparations for the annual budget are also underway. CM Rekha Gupta holds the finance portfolio so she will be presenting the annual budget 2025-26 in Delhi assembly,” said one of the cabinet ministers who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with visitors at her residence, Gupta met acquaintances from her student years and reflected on her early political struggles.

“It is only possible in the world’s largest political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, that an ordinary worker gets the opportunity to take on such a huge responsibility. Meeting acquaintances from my student life today reminded me of my early struggles in student politics. I am overwhelmed by the affection and support I have received and thank the people of Delhi for their love,” she posted on X.

In another development, Delhi home minister Ashish Sood assumed office at the Delhi Secretariat on Saturday and held his first official meeting with department officials. He directed them to take immediate steps to strengthen law and order in the city.

“Today, I took charge as the home minister of Delhi and held an important meeting with officials of the home department. Strengthening law and order and making administrative processes more effective were key points of discussion. I will ensure that the home department works with complete transparency and commitment. Our priority will be to focus on law and order, disaster management, and traffic regulation to make Delhi a city where every resident can live with dignity and pride,” Sood said.