Flight departures resume at Delhi airport after dense fog caused morning delays

Dense fog hit flight operations for close to two hours at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Internatioal Airport on Tuesday morning.

All departures, put on hold since 7.30 am hour due to fog conditions and congestion, were resumed at about 9.15 am. Arrival of flights was normal .

Every winter, fog plays havoc with flight schedules in north India causing inconvenience to thousands of passengers due to flight delays and cancellations.

Meteorological department data says that in 2016-2017, at least 28 days saw visibility less than 200 metres while on 14 days, the visibility was less than 50 metres. In 2017-2018, only 17 days had visibility less than 200 metres and 12 days with visibility less than 50 metres.

First Published: Dec 25, 2018 09:15 IST