‘All of us are lions’: Tejashwi accuses BJP of clamping down on dissent in India

New Delhi: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for their politics of hatred and said that there is an undeclared emergency in the country. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Tejashwi Yadav (Twitter Photo)

Tejashwi said that whenever the BJP is criticised by opponents, the government uses the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the Income Tax (Department) to raid houses and arrest the leaders of the opposition parties.

The RJD leader accused the BJP of clamping down on dissent in the country. “The ED, CBI and IT are the cells of the BJP. Lalu (Yadav) Ji (former Bihar chief minister and Tejashwi’s father Lalu Yadav) has been harassed a lot of times. There have been cases against me, my mother, my sisters, my brother-in-law, and all the relatives of my father. Many of our leaders are being raided currently,” Tejashwi said.

“But we are not going to be scared. We will struggle,” he added.

In an indirect reference to the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal by the ED in the alleged excise policy scam, Tejashwi said, “Only lions are caged. All of us are lions. We are fighting for you”.

Earlier, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, called his husband a lion and said that the Centre will not be able to keep him in jail for long.

Tejashwi also called upon the youth to scrutinise the performance of the government and said that the biggest enemies of the country are unemployment and inflation and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guarantee is like a Chinese item that will become defunct soon and urged the people to not believe the lies of the BJP.

“The way Modi Ji came like a strong wind, he will be uprooted like a storm. We have come here today to save democracy and the Constitution. Politics of hatred is being done. Those who say ‘400 paar’ can say what they want to, but it is the people who decide”, Tejashwi said.

Lashing out at PM Modi, he said there is an undeclared emergency in the country and criticised the PM for meeting Bill Gates and Priyanka Chopra but not farmers.

Opposition parties on Sunday held a ‘Loktantra Bachao rally’ in New Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan to protest against the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal, weeks before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The INDIA bloc has gathered to address the public in a rally that is being touted as a show of strength by the Opposition.