Wed, Dec 03, 2025
All schools in Puducherry shut due to Cyclone Ditwah-induced heavy rain

ANI |
Published on: Dec 03, 2025 09:41 am IST

Additionally, schools and colleges across Tiruvallur, Chennai, and Kancheepuram districts in Tamil Nadu were closed.

In view of the heavy rainfall warning caused by Cyclone Ditwah, Education Minister A. Namachivayam announced that all government, government-aided, and private schools in Puducherry will be closed today.

A bridge collapse due to strong winds and high tides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, in Puducherry(ANI Video Grab)
The statement said: "Due to heavy rain warning, all government and government-aided schools and private schools in Puducherry will be declared holiday tomorrow (03/12/25), Wednesday."

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, as heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Ditwah hit the state.

According to the red nowcast warning, the IMD predicted heavy rainfall spells of more than 15 mm per hour, accompanied by moderate thunderstorms with maximum wind speeds of 40-60 kmph.

In view of the heavy rain forecast, the IMD called for a complete suspension of fishing operations over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, along and off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south coastal Andhra Pradesh, north Sri Lanka, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Comorin area until morning.

Collector Roshni Siddharth Jagade announced that all educational institutions in the district would remain closed on December 2 due to weather alerts. Similar orders were issued by the District Collectors of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. Officials said the holiday has been declared to ensure student safety amid the possibility of intense rainfall and waterlogging.

Meanwhile, three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Tamil Nadu, the state's Disaster Management Minister, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, said on Sunday.

