e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / All that glitters isn’t diamond but quartz, say geologists about Nagaland stones

All that glitters isn’t diamond but quartz, say geologists about Nagaland stones

Geologists were unconvinced that the small crystals were actual diamonds right from the word go, since there were no records of diamonds being present in the region.

india Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 14:05 IST
Alice Yhoshü
Alice Yhoshü
Hindustan Times, Kohima
Locals in Wanching village were seen digging a small hillock in the hope that the shiny stones found there were diamonds.
Locals in Wanching village were seen digging a small hillock in the hope that the shiny stones found there were diamonds. (HT Photo)
         

A day after the Nagaland government ordered an investigation to verify claims of diamonds being found in Wanching village in Nagaland’s Mon district, a team of geologists on Saturday confirmed that the glittering rocks dug out by villagers are not diamonds but quartz crystal, district officials said.

A set of photographs and video clips showing villagers gathered in large numbers digging a small hill in the village looking for purported diamonds had gone viral on social media this week.

It all started after some villagers found several crystals while working in the forest and informed others in the village on the presumption that they were diamonds.

Geologists were unconvinced that the small crystals were actual diamonds right from the word go, since there were no records of diamonds being present in the region.

A professor from Nagaland University’s department of geology on Friday said the shiny stones were ordinary quartz crystals and were found in different parts of Nagaland.

The team of geologists from the state geology and mining department, who were tasked to investigate the claims, had also apparently drawn similar conclusions.

Although the team was initially stated to reach the village on November 30, since the issue became a hot topic of discussion, the team of experts arrived early, an official said.

Also Read: ‘Diamond rush’ in Nagaland village, govt deputes geologists to investigate

He said the team took samples for analysis on Friday evening. The team will be submitting its official report in the ensuing week.

Meanwhile, a village development board member Shijong said it was good that the team of geologists had arrived early and shed light on the confusion. On being queried if the villagers were disappointed with the finding of the experts, he replied in the negative.

“Just by seeing the glittery stones, for which we don’t have a name, the villagers started calling them diamonds. And some ignorant people circulated pictures of it on social media. When we don’t know what actual diamonds are, there is no reason for us to feel disappointed,” Shijong said.

tags
top news
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
PM Modi hails Zydus Biotech Park team’s work after visit, to visit Bharat Biotech facility next
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
‘Why no ordinance for jobless youth?’ Akhilesh reacts to ‘love jihad’ law
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
PM Oli pulls off surprise, draws a red line for ambassador Hou Yanqi
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
‘Don’t threaten,’ says Fadnavis after Thackeray’s veiled warning
CBI raids 45 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
CBI raids 45 premises in 3 states, including Bengal over ‘coal mafia’, bribery cases
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
TMC MLAs have lost faith in Mamata govt: Dilip Ghosh
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
Watch: PM Modi reviews development of Covid vaccine candidate ZyCoV-D
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In