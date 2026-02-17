Kochi, Actor Jayaram, who arrived before the ED on Tuesday for questioning in connection with the alleged misappropriation of gold from Sabarimala, said that all those involved in the matter should be caught and that Lord Ayyappa will not spare the culprits. All those involved in misappropriating gold from Sabarimala should be caught: actor Jayaram

The Enforcement Directorate had issued the summons to the actor earlier this month in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the shrine.

Speaking to reporters outside the ED office here, Jayaram said despite the thousands of temples across the country, Sabarimala holds a special place in the hearts of every Indian, as everyone is welcome there irrespective of their caste or religion.

He said if any such "scam" has taken place there, then "it should be brought to light", including those involved in it, and every person from Kerala is obliged to help in doing that.

"I am also such a Malayali who is obliged to help with that. In the last 10-38 years, I have been invited to many temples for various pujas and other religious ceremonies or events and I attend as many of them as possible.

"That is how I was called for a puja in connection with the Sabarimala artefacts. I was called for such pujas by them several times.

So, whether there was any irregularity behind it is being investigated by the court and the concerned agencies," he said.

The actor said that if the ED gets any useful information from him it would be good, as it would help bring out the truth.

"So, that is why I have been called. If there are any others involved in the matter, let them also get caught. Lord Ayyappa will not spare them," he said.

Last month, Jayaram was questioned by the Special Investigation Team , which is probing the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Dwarapalaka idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.