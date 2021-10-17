All three accused in Singhu border killing sent to six-day police custody

All three accused in the Singhu border murder case – Narayan Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govind Preet Singh – were on Sunday sent to six-day police custody after being produced before a local court in Sonipat earlier in the day. The trio have been convicted for lynching Lakhbir Singh, a 35-year-old Tarn Taran man, whose body was found at the farmers' protest site near Delhi border with at least 10 wounds and a severed left arm on Friday morning.

The Amritsar Rural police arrested Nihang Baba Narayan Singh from Amarkot village on Saturday evening after he surrendered to cops. Subsequently, two more Nihangs were detained by the Haryana Police in connection with the incident.

Another accused in the case, identified as Sarvajeet Singh, who was nabbed by police from Sonipat’s Kundli on Friday evening, has already been sent to seven-day police custody by the court.

Lakhbir Singh, a farm labourer, was allegedly lynched for “desecrating” a Sikh holy book. The Nihangs – a Sikh order known for their blue robes and swords — were blamed for killing the labourer. Police lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in the case on Friday.

Singh was cremated in the dark on Saturday. The district administration had sent a vehicle to Sonipat to bring back his body, which reached the village about 7pm.

No Sikh priest was present to perform the Ardas (Sikh religious prayer) and no one from his village Cheema Kalan, apart from the family, attended the cremation, police officers familiar with the development informed.