All you need to know about ‘Namo Drone Didis’ initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Sashakt Nari Viksit Bharat programme in Delhi on Monday. During the programme, he witnessed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi. Drone Didi Sunita(ANI)

PM Modi also interacted with the Namo Drone Didis and asked them about the help they are getting under the initiative. He also distributed drones to 1,000 beneficiaries.

What is Namo Drone Didis initiative?

Under the initiative, rural women are trained to become drone pilots for agricultural purposes. The initiative aims to enhance economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas.

The initiative aims to equip 15,000 women-led Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with agricultural drones to assist in tasks such as crop monitoring, spraying fertilisers and sowing seeds. This will also provide additional income opportunities for many women.

Government's support to Self Help Groups (SHGs)

On Monday, PM Modi felicitated Lakhpati Didis who have achieved success with the support of the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission and are supporting and motivating members of other Self Help Groups (SHGs).

PM Modi also dispersed around ₹8,000 crore in bank loans to SHGs at subsidised interest rates through Bank Linkage Camps set up by banks in each district. He also disbursed about ₹2,000 crore in Capitalization Support Funds to SHGs.