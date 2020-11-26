e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Allahabad HC asks UP govt about the steps taken to check air pollution

Allahabad HC asks UP govt about the steps taken to check air pollution

A Lucknow bench of the high court directed the two to file counter-affidavits within six weeks to indicate the proposed measures to improve the atmosphere.

india Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 08:12 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Lucknow
Opaque, chilly smog has blanketed northern India as just-about-freezing temperatures collided with hazardous levels of air pollution in Lucknow.
Opaque, chilly smog has blanketed northern India as just-about-freezing temperatures collided with hazardous levels of air pollution in Lucknow.(AP file photo)
         

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday asked the state government and UP Pollution Control Board to apprise it of the steps being taken to prevent air pollution in Uttar Pradesh.

A Lucknow bench of the high court directed the two to file counter-affidavits within six weeks to indicate the proposed measures to improve the atmosphere.

A bench of justices Pankaj Mithal and Saurabh Lavania gave the directions on a public interest lawsuit filed by a Lucknow resident, Radhika Singh.

Also Read | Delhi NCR in a chokehold of its own emissions

Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel Prashant Chandra expressed concern over the increasing air pollution and sought preventive measures to check the smog. The petitioners wanted a complete ban on firecrackers besides seeking other effective measures to improve the air quality in Lucknow and elsewhere in the state.

After issuing notices to the respondents, the bench tagged the petition along with another one on the same issue pending in the court since 2017.

tags
top news
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Lashkar front plans prayer meeting in Pak for 10 terrorists who carried out 26/11
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Bharat Bandh today: Transport, banking services likely to be affected
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Cyclone Nivar to weaken further into cyclonic storm, says IMD
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted
12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday
12th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks on Thursday
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Freedom for politics, not anti-national activities: J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Diego Maradona (1960-2020): When death felt like a tackle from behind
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In