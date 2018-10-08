Allahabad HC transfers over 500 criminal cases against MPs, MLAs to special court

The Allahabad high court has so far transferred more than 500 criminal cases pending against elected representatives of the state to a special court (MP/MLA) for speedy disposal of such cases against lawmakers after a Supreme Court order in December 2017.

A two-judge bench comprising headed by Chief Justice DB Bhosale and justice Yashwant Varma on Monday said the remaining cases out of an estimated 800-900 pending criminal cases against MPs and MLAs would be transferred to the special court within 15 days.

The bench was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Suraj Kumar Yadav of Jaunpur seeking speedy disposal of criminal cases against Indra Pratap Tiwari alias Khaboo, BJP MLA from Gosaiganj seat against whom various criminal cases are pending in various courts of Uttar Pradesh.

The high court said that to ensure compliance of Supreme Court order for speedy disposal of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, a special court had already been set up and various directions had been issued for the administration of the court.

Pawan Kumar Tiwari, Additional District and Sessions Judge, Allahabad was appointed as Presiding Officer, Special Court (MPs/ MLAs), Allahabad which was set up on August 21 in line with a HC notification. All district and session judges of UP were directed to transfer pending criminal cases against elected MPs/MLAs to the Special Court

(MPs/ MLAs), Allahabad.

The high court directed petitioner’s counsel to make the court’s registrar general party to the case and directed state government and registrar general to apprise it of the progress in the issue on the next date of hearing after two weeks.

On December 14, 2017, the Supreme Court had ordered setting up special courts in country for cases against elected representatives. The order was passed while hearing a PIL filed by Delhi BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking a lifelong ban on convicted politicians from contesting elections had directed the central government to come up with a scheme to set up 12 special courts to try criminal cases pending against MPs and MLAs across country.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:46 IST