Alliance with AAP a mistake, says Ajay Maken as Congress releases ‘white paper’

New Delhi: The Delhi Congress on Wednesday mounted a double-barrelled attack on the Bharatiya Janata Parrty (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the two parties that have been in power at the Centre and the city for the last decade of mismanagement and unkept promises. Delhi Congress release a booklet titled 'Mauka Mauka Har Baar Dhokha' on Wednesday (PTI)

“For the past 11 years, the AAP has governed Delhi, and the BJP has been in power at the Centre for 10 years. The people of Delhi elected both these governments with great expectations, but after 11 years, they feel betrayed and disappointed, receiving nothing but empty promises,” said Delhi Congress president Devendra Yadav at a Press conference to unveil a booklet, described as a “white paper” on the real situation in the national capital.

The booklet, titled “Mauka Mauka, Har Baar Dhoka”, highlighted eight key allegations relating to issues such as corruption, safety of women, claims of nexus between union and state government, halting important infrastructure works, rising communal tensions, rights of backward classes and lack of facilities for sanitation workers, e-rickshaw drivers and gig workers.

In a swipe at both parties, senior Congress leader Ajay Maken said when people were dying due to Covid-19, the AAP government was diverting money to build a ‘Sheesh Mahal’, a reference to the chief minister’s official residence that stroked a controversy for being extravagant. “The central government also engaged in a similar exercise with the Central Vista project,” he said.

Also Read: Delhi election: Congress names 26 more candidates | Check full list

Maken, who has consistently advocated against the Congress allying with AAP during the Lok Sabha elections, said it was a mistake. “I was never convinced that Kejriwal could be trusted. He will do anything to fulfil his ambitions; he lacks ideology and conviction,” the senior Congress leader added.

“The ongoing construction of 14 hospitals requires ₹10,250 crore, yet only ₹372 crore has been allocated for health in Delhi this year. At this rate, it will take 30 years to complete the work and make these hospitals operational. Additionally, ₹8,000 crore is needed annually to run these hospitals. How will they manage that? This government has no money for critical infrastructure but plenty for advertisements,” said Maken.

He also pointed out that over 56,000 EWS seats in government schools remain vacant due to a lack of teachers and other essential staff.